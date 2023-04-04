PPL Corp. will hold its annual meeting of shareowners May 17, with the election of 10 directors and executive compensation on the agenda.
The meeting will be held virtually, according to a PPL filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"The virtual-only format offers an efficient and effective means to engage shareowners and affords shareowners the same rights as if the meeting were held in person," the statement said.
The Allentown-based utility has had a busy start to 2023. It continues to grapple with a billing problem that started in December 2022, affecting 800,000 customers. A new Kentucky law targets its plan to close coal-fired plants, and the Rhode Island utility regulator granted most but not all of the company's planned investments in that state.
Through it all, the company's 2023 earnings forecast of $1.50 to $1.65 per share has not changed. Chief Financial Officer Joseph Bergstein presented that forecast in January. The company also announced a 7% increase in its quarterly dividend to 24 cents per share.
Vincent Sorgi, PPL's chief executive officer and president, has said the company can reward investors, provide affordable energy to customers and pursue environmental goals, and still achieve 6% to 8% growth in annual earnings per share and dividends through at least 2026.
PPL's green goal is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon dioxide emissions have been linked to global warming.
The vote on executive compensation includes Sorgi's pay. In 2022, his base pay was $1.17 million, but cash and stock incentives based on performance exceed the set salary.
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Tuesday was $27.55.
In the past 52 weeks, PPL has traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.
PPL Corp. will hold its annual meeting of shareowners May 17, with the election of 10 directors and executive compensation on the agenda.
