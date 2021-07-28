ALLENTOWN, Pa., - The PPL Corporation announced Wednesday it is expanding its efforts to advance clean energy technologies.
The corporation will join forces with Energy Impact Partners' global investment platform, which brings together leading companies and entrepreneurs worldwide to foster innovation toward a sustainable energy future.
PPL said it has committed to invest up to $50 million across EIP's investment platform to help accelerate the shift to a low-carbon future.
"Investing in research and development is a key component of PPL's clean energy strategy," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "We recognize that it will take new systems and technologies to achieve net-zero emissions while preserving energy reliability and affordability, and we look forward to partnering with EIP to fuel this innovation."
PPL said its partnership with EIP includes investing as a founding limited partner in EIP's new Elevate Future Fund. The Elevate fund focuses on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion by expanding opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the energy transition.
The investment will benefit companies focused on supply decarbonization, electrification, tech-enabled infrastructure, reliability and resilience, and intelligent demand solutions. In addition, it includes forming partnerships with technology accelerators and universities, including historically black colleges and universities.