ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal.

PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning apologizing to customers and saying they will be receiving new, updated, accurate bills. It says customers can also go online to view their usage.

The issue is catching the attention of not just frustrated customers but now the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. On Tuesday, the PUC said it's investigating the issue.

"I've never had any issue with PPL until just now," Allentown customer Bruce Brown said.

Brown said he's been a PPL customer for more than 40 years and was shocked to see his bill. He says he was charged about $45 more than normal.

After multiple calls to PPL, Brown said he finally got through to a representative who acknowledged that he was one of many with an inaccurate bill. But like many others, Brown said, he is still waiting on a resolution.

"She said we have a team that works on that," Brown said. "She says I'm going to transfer you and she transferred me and I didn't hear a thing for the next half hour."

In the statement issued by PPL's President Stephanie Raymond, she acknowledged the mishap, saying customers "have a right to expect reliable electricity and excellent customer service." She added that PPL has "fallen short in doing so." Raymond said, "simply put, you deserve better."

The statement also touched on why customers may notice higher energy bills in the future showing that the price of electric is just simply increasing.

The acknowledgement comes more than a week after multiple customer complaints and just hours before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said it's launched an investigation into PPL.

PUC says its job is to ensure safe and reliable utility services at reasonable rates and protect the public interest and that its investigation will look into the inaccurate bills as well as the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices.

PUC said customers who haven't done so should first contact PPL with concerns about their bills. If you don't think PPL addressed the issue correctly, PUC says to contact its Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380.