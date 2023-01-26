ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I thought it was a complete joke," said PPL customer Vannessa Smith.

PPL customers were not happy after their recent electric bills didn't quite add up.

"It says our usage is up 91%, which is ludacris," said Smith.

Some families took to social media sharing that their bill was double what it normally is. Some received a bill three times their normal amount.

Smith was charged about 12 times the normal amount.

"I went back through our electric bill for the last few years. We typically pay around $135 a month. We got the bill on Saturday and it was $1738," said Smith.

Smith says her house is mainly natural gas, and that the only heavy electrical use coming from her six-person home is from the family TV and some video games.

"I'm not using $1800 worth of television to have that kind of bill," said Smith.

So, we reached out to PPL to see why exactly customers are seeing this spike.

According to a statement it was all due to a "technical system issue" that was calculating amounts based on customers' past use.

PPL originally asked customers to pay the estimated bill amount, saying they'd reconcile any differences in the following bill.

That's not an acceptable solution for Smith.

"A $1700 bill is more than a mortgage and would take six billing cycles for them to rectify it," said Smith.

PPL tells us they did issue corrected bills to customers, with one coming out to $204 for Vannessa Smith's family, along with a one-week extension to pay the new amount.