PPL Corp. announced a dividend increase and an optimistic growth forecast Wednesday, but news from outside the company also drew attention.



During a conference call with Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi, an industry analyst raised a Bloomberg report that Elliott Investment Management has built a large stake in the company.



The Florida-based investment firm managed $55.7 billion in assets as of June 30 last year. It was founded by Paul Singer, whose personal wealth is estimated by Forbes at $5.5 billion.



PPL declined to comment on the report. During the call, Sorgi and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Bergstein went over the company's planned quarterly dividend increase to 24 cents per share, moves toward sustainable energy and its 2023 forecast of earnings per share of $1.50 to $1.65.



The company's position is not to comment on market rumors or speculation.



Shares in the company (PPL on the New York Stock Exchange) were up 38 cents to $30.55 at 1:16 p.m.



The Allentown-based utility has a market capitalization (current share price times shares outstanding) of about $22.5 billion. It serves about 3.5 million customers.