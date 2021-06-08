SCHECKSVILLE, Pa. - Tattoo the giraffe and other animals at the Lehigh Valley Zoo were able to eat their greens Tuesday thanks to PPL.
The company donated sycamore branches to the zoo for Tattoo and others to munch on.
It's part of a sustainable food program PPL and Lehigh Valley Zoo launched back in 2017.
PPL donates tree trimmings from cutting back power lines and trees on the highway to the zoo.
The sycamore branches were salvaged from a power line fire Monday on Game Preserve Road.
"Here we have the direct opportunity to use that green biomass to feed the animals here at the zoo," said Steve Dahl with PPL.
The program was paused last year because of the pandemic.