Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power.

Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County.

They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's.

Warming shelters are available.

For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12 warming centers Saturday.

One will be at The Four Points by Sheraton in Allentown.

Another center will be open at Sure-Stay by Best Western in Bethlehem.

The warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices, hot coffee, and water.

Centers will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

If needed, PPL will reopen the centers Christmas Day.

PPL says it's crews are working around the clock to restore power.