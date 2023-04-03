The PPL Corp. billing problems that started in December may be settled by May.



Electricity customers in Pennsylvania have received estimated bills, incomplete bills, and some have not received any bill for a couple months.



"It's definitely taking longer than we anticipated," Ryan Hill, spokesman for the Allentown-based utility, said Monday evening. "We continue to make progress."



PPL said its billing system and meters did not communicate in December, so the company sent estimated bills, as allowed by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). It also promised that any inaccuracies would be rectified in future bills.



Some customers were charged amounts they considered exorbitant, although part of the issue came from higher energy prices across the board.



Then some customers were billed for supply charges, not actual usage, resulting in very low bills. When the company has its systems straight, people who have underpaid or not been charged will see big bills as they pay for energy used months ago.



PPL has recommended that customers who have trouble dealing with delayed charges enroll in a payment plan online or over the phone to spread out the cost.



Canceling old bills and sending new ones has taken longer than expected, Hill said. When the billing issue started in December, about 800,000 customers were affected. PPL is still trying to resolve "tens of thousands," he said during a telephone interview.



He said those customers' bills will be fixed by "the end of April."



For PPL, the billing situation is unprecedented.



"We haven't dealt with an issue like this, at least not in recent memory," Hill said. What started in December then affected other billing processes, leading to more problems.



"We appreciate our customers' patience," Hill said Monday. He said PPL will have to work regain customers' trust. Customers do not have much choice, though. They can buy electricity from PPL or try solar power.



The billing issues coincided with an increase in energy prices in general, and PPL raising its "default rate" to 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour.



PPL is in the business of delivering energy, not selling it. Customers who choose not to shop for energy through the papowerswitch.com website pay PPL's "default rate." Others who shop and choose a low introductory rate risk paying much more if they do not check for new offers before the discount rate expires.



PPL Chief Executive and President Vincent Sorgi said in February that some third-party providers are "gouging customers."



Meanwhile, the PUC is investigating PPL's billing practices.



The company has said earlier that the billing problems are not expected to have a material effect on its earnings. The company will report first-quarter financial results in May. At the company's first-quarter earnings conference call in February, only one Wall Street analyst raised the billing problems during a question-and-answer session with PPL management.



Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Monday was $27.58. At that price, PPL's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) was $20.3 billion.



In the past 52 weeks, PPL shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.