ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corporation is continuing to work towards its goal of focusing solely on its U.S. business.
The company announced Thursday it is has finalized the sale of its U.K. utility business, Western Power Distribution (WPD), to National Grid. PPL expects to profit about $10.2 billion from the deal, according to a news release.
PPL had announced in August 2020 that it was beginning the process of selling WPD so it could focus solely on U.S. operations.
The Allentown-based company also announced Thursday that is using some of the WPD profits to buy National Grid's Rhode Island utility business.
PPL will acquire The Narragansett Electric Company, in a separate transaction, for $3.8 billion, the company said.
"The strategic transactions we are announcing today immediately unlock value for shareowners and achieve the objectives we set out in launching the process to sell our U.K. utility business," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "They will refocus our business mix squarely on strong, rate-regulated U.S. utilities..."
PPL said it will help advance Rhode Island's decarbonization goals, including the state target of 100% renewable energy by 2030.
The sale of WPD is expected to close within four months, while the acquisition of Narragansett Electric is expected to close within 2021, officials said.