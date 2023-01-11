PPL Corp. announced Wednesday a plan that will reward shareholders while promoting the utility's transition to clean energy.
Allentown-based PPL forecast 6% to 8% annual earnings per share and dividend growth through at least 2026, while adding $2.5 billion to its capital spending plan and moving toward the corporate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The company also does not plan to seek a rate increase for electricity in Pennsylvania through at least 2026, as PPL balances the interests of customers and shareholders while moving toward a greener future.
"We continue to execute on our strategy to create utilities of the future that deliver safe, reliable, affordable, clean energy for our customers and sustainable growth for our shareowners," Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a statement.
Chief Financial Officer Joseph Bergstein forecast 2023 earnings of $1.50 to $1.65 per share. The company plans to raise its quarterly dividend 7% to 24 cents per share.
PPL can achieve earnings growth without raising rates, Sorgi said, and he also does not expect the company to need to issue new shares through at least 2026. He also projected annual savings through efficiency and automation of $175 million through 2026, up $25 million from an earlier forecast.
The utility also posted a positive outlook for the years after the current plan ends.
"The company continues to see significant investment opportunities that support growth beyond the current planning horizon as PPL leads the clean-energy transition in the regions it serves," according to the statement.
The projected $14.3 billion in capital spending through 2026 is up $2.5 billion or more than 20% from PPL's earlier plan. The company announced plans earlier to switch some of its Kentucky operations from coal power to cleaner energy, and it is also investing in its electrical grid in Rhode Island and elsewhere.
As noted in Wednesday's plan, PPL plans to "retire" or close almost 1,500 megawatts of old coal plants in Kentucky by 2028. That capacity will be replaced by natural gas plants, solar power and battery storage. That plan is subject to the approval of Kentucky's utility regulator.
The company also announced the addition of Linda G. Sullivan to its board. Sullivan will serve on the board's compensation and finance committees. She is a former chief financial officer of American Water Works Co. and worked earlier at Edison International.
Seven of PPL's 10 directors are diverse based on gender, race, ethnicity and nationality, according to the statement.
CFO Bergstein said more details about the company's 2023 outlook will be available when PPL reports fourth-quarter results.
Company officials declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that said Elliott Investment Management, which controls about $56 billion in assets, has built a large stake in the firm. Elliott Investment is run by billionaire Paul Singer.
PPL provides electricity and natural gas to a total of about 3.5 million U.S. customers. Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. They closed Wednesday at $30.80, up 62 cents.
