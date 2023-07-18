ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Half a million dollars is going to housing needs in the Lehigh Valley.

The PPL Foundation is giving $500,000 to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to launch a rental assistance program and help support local shelters, the organizations said in a joint news release Tuesday.

About $300,000 will go towards families and people facing eviction in an area of Allentown and Bethlehem. District court 31-1-01 in Allentown and 03-02-10 in Bethlehem are among the most high-need districts as they see the most evictions cases.

Funds will be distributed by housing partners including Lehigh Conference of Churches and New Bethany.

The rest of the money -- $200,000 -- will fund 3,500 nights at five Lehigh Valley homeless shelters during 2023 and 2024.

Services will be provided by Sixth Street Shelter, Victory House, Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley, The Salvation Army of the Lehigh Valley and Valley Youth House.

Organizations began receiving funds on July 1, the United Way said.