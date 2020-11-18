ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Of all the crooks out there, scammers might be the most creative, and heartless, when it comes to stealing your hard-earned money. That's why PPL Electric Utilities is warning people about certain tricks they've seen.
"It's really important now that more and more of us are at home and more and more of us are relying on electricity to be aware that there are scammers out there that are trying to take advantage of us," said Jane George, the Regional Affairs Director for PPL Electric Utilities.
On what's known as Utility Scams Awareness Day, PPL Utilities says it's something their customers deal with all the time but there are some things to look out for.
"One of the most common is that you'll receive a phone call saying that your bill hasn't been paid and that you're at risk of being disconnected," said George.
Some scammers will say you have to pay up immediately or else your electric will be turned off. They'll even want you to use a prepaid debit card or mobile app to do it. Emails is another one. Scammers often send out emails that look just like your PPL correspondence.
"It's very easy for these scammers to make it look like you're talking to a PPL employee, you're receiving an email from PPL," said George.
PPL and other utilities companies never give you ultimatums. If you're ever not sure about something, give them a call.
"We would never rush somebody to pay their bill so take your time, verify. You can go onto PPLelectric.com and you can verify immediately what your bill is and how much you owe," said George.