PPL Corp.'s goal is to become "the best utility company in the nation," President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Sorgi told shareowners Wednesday.



The Allentown-based utility has "eliminated the risk of foreign ownership" with the sale of its U.K. business in 2021, and added Rhode Island Energy last year, Sorgi said, according to a company statement.



"As a result, we have a very clear strategy, our company is stronger than it's been in years, and we're only getting stronger," the CEO said.



PPL's 2023 goals remain as stated before: investing $2.5 billion in its network, meeting its ongoing (adjusted) earnings forecast for the year of $1.50 to $1.65 per share (midpoint of $1.58), and reaching $50 million to $60 million in annual operation and maintenance savings.



The company is also seeking Kentucky Public Service Commission approval of a plan to shut down 1,500 megawatts of old coal generation in favor of solar power and natural gas, backed up by battery storage. Kentucky passed a state law this year to protect coal-fired generation. Supporters said the new law supports energy reliability; PPL has said its plan is the lowest-cost option.



PPL projects earnings and dividend growth of 6% to 8% annually through at least 2026 without the need to sell new stock. The company plans to meet financial targets while working toward its environmental goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to climate change.



Sorgi summed up PPL's goals as being agile and innovative; creating value for customers and investors, and supporting a transition to clean, reliable energy.



"I'm as excited as ever about PPL's future," he said.



PPL has 3.5 million customers. Shares in the regulated utility are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. At 2:28 p.m. Wednesday the share price was $27.50. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.