ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp.'s billing errors started in December and have stretched into April.

The utility's Pennsylvania customers have seen a Dr. Seuss-like mixture of problems: high bills, low bills, late bills and no bills.

Yet a letter dated just seven days ago does not acknowledge the duration of the problem.

The PPL letter dated April 4 notes, "We recently discovered an issue which caused a delay in billing for your electric usage."

That issue started in December 2022. The "recently discovered" issue is older than the year 2023, and happened more than a month before the Philadelphia Eagles lost the Super Bowl. The letter is from PPL Electric Utilities and is not signed by any individual.

In December, according to the Allentown-based utility, the company's billing system did not communicate with its meters. That problem affected 800,000 customers.

Estimated bills, some very high, were sent. Later, bills that omitted supplier charges were sent. PPL's charge for delivering electricity was included, but not the actual cost of energy. Some customers were not billed, and as the charges pile up, PPL has suggested they seek payment plans when the cost of months of electricity comes due.

"... we'd be happy to offer you an agreement to pay off your balance over time," the April 4 letter says, adding, "Thank you for being a valued PPL customer." PPL has a regulated monopoly on delivering electricity in the region.

Payment plans can be set up over the phone or online.

On Tuesday, a PPL spokesperson said, "We continue to make significant progress" in sending timely bills. The company has added staff to deal with customers, and the spokesperson said wait times have "decreased significantly."

No exact number of how many customers are still affected was provided. No estimated cost of the response to the billing errors was provided, and the company still estimates that it will resume billing "for nearly all remaining customers by the end of May."

Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission is investigating PPL's billing procedures.

"We apologize, it has taken much more time than we anticipated," the spokesperson said. The company is, at the highest levels, looking into what went wrong and how to avoid such problems.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Tuesday was $28.83. At that price, the company's market capitalization (current price times number of shares outstanding) is $21.3 billion.

