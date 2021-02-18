ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Opening his remarks to analysts on 2020 results, PPL President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Sorgi, summarized the core purpose of the business: “Our customers count on us to deliver without fail.”
As he spoke, snow was falling in Allentown from the storm that crippled Texas and the Midwest, another winter test of the company’s ability to deliver on its promise to customers.
The three J.D. Power awards for customer service that PPL’s U.S. operations earned in 2020 – awards they won for the fifth straight year would seem to support its customer’s expectations. The awards are no guarantee, but they indicate it is likely PPL will handle the storm better than their colleagues in Texas.
Operationally, the company will not win any financial awards for its 2020 performance but, in light of the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis, it did reasonably well.
Earnings from ongoing operations, a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measurement, came in at $1.85 billion or $2.40 per share, at the low end of the company’s original 2020 earnings guidance of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.
PPL overcame a $0.12-per-share unfavorable impact from COVID-19 due to lower sales volumes in the U.K. and lower commercial and industrial demand in Kentucky, as well as a $0.05 unfavorable impact due to milder than normal weather, to barely achieve guidance.
Sorgi commented: "In the face of a global pandemic, PPL demonstrated its resilience, providing electricity and natural gas safely and reliably to first responders and more than 10 million customers, giving them one less thing to worry about in an uncertain world.
"As the pandemic necessitated changes to the way we work, we responded quickly and effectively, achieving award-winning customer satisfaction, completing more than $3 billion in infrastructure improvements, advancing our clean energy strategy, and supporting COVID-19 relief for individuals and families struggling in our communities.”
PPL is not providing future earnings guidance at this time as a result of the formal process to sell its U.K. utility business. The company expects to announce a transaction in the first half of 2021.
In addition to announcing full 2020 earnings results, PPL reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $290 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with reported earnings of $364 million, or $0.48 per share, in 2019. Adjusting for special items, fourth-quarter 2020 earnings from ongoing operations were $456 million, or $0.59 per share, compared with $431 million, or $0.57 per share, in 2019.
The company also announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4150 per share, payable April 1, 2021, to shareowners of record as of March 10, 2021. The dividend will mark the company's 301st consecutive quarterly dividend paid since 1946.
Pennsylvania Regulated Segment
PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in 2020 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors impacting 2020 earnings results included $0.03 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission and lower operation and maintenance expense, partially offset by higher depreciation expense.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 were even compared with a year ago.
Kentucky Regulated Segment
PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.
Reported earnings in 2020 decreased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago and earnings from ongoing operations decreased by $0.04 per share. Factors impacting 2020 earnings included $0.02 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included lower commercial and industrial demand revenue due to the impact of COVID-19, lower sales volumes primarily due to weather, higher depreciation expense and higher income taxes due to a tax credit recognized in the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher retail rates and lower operation and maintenance expense.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago.
U.K. Regulated Segment
PPL's U.K. Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of Western Power Distribution (WPD), which serves Southwest and Central England and South Wales.
Reported earnings in 2020 decreased by $0.44 per share compared with a year ago and earnings from ongoing operations decreased by $0.07 per share. Factors impacting 2020 earnings results included $0.06 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included lower sales volumes primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, lower pension income, higher operation and maintenance expense, and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher foreign currency exchange rates and higher prices.
Reported earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $0.11 per share compared with a year ago while earnings from ongoing operations decreased by $0.01 per share.
Corporate and Other
PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs.
Reported earnings in 2020 were even compared with a year ago and earnings from ongoing operations increased by $0.03 compared to a year ago. Excluding special items, factors driving earnings results primarily included lower overall corporate expenses and other factors.
Reported earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 were even compared with a year ago and earnings from ongoing operations increased by $0.02.
Looking forward, Sorgi said the company's long-term strategy is to achieve industry-leading performance in safety, reliability, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency; to advance a clean energy transition while maintaining affordability and reliability; to maintain a strong financial foundation and create long-term value for our shareowners; to foster a diverse and exceptional workplace; and to build strong communities.
In 2021, the company plans to complete the process of selling PPL's U.K. utility business and reposition the corporation as a U.S.-focused utility company, a move PPL believes will simplify its business mix, unlock shareowner value, strengthen its balance sheet, enhance long-term earnings growth and provide the company greater financial flexibility.
Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL’s seven utilities serve 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom and has about 12,000 employees in both countries.