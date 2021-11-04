ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Slight miss, slight ding.
PPL missed earnings estimates and revenue projections in the third quarter, so the stock price slipped about 1%.
During the quarter, the company was focused on the completion of its acquisition of The Narragansett Electric Company in Rhode Island by the end of the first quarter of 2022. It secured the fourth of five regulatory approvals required including Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the transaction in September. Acceptance from the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers is the only remaining approval to be gained.
Why buy Narragansett?
Utility companies are rather dull. They don’t make exciting new products or run TV commercials on the Super Bowl. But they are absolutely essential to sustaining our way of life. Their business purpose is to generate a lot of capital so it can be reinvested in plants and equipment to keep our lives bright and warm.
When PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, the company found itself sitting on a pile of net cash proceeds of $10.4 billion after taxes and fees. PPL used $3.9 billion of the sale proceeds this summer to reduce $3.5 billion of outstanding debt and strengthen its balance sheet. The company also plans to use an additional $3.8 billion to acquire Narragansett Electric and announced a share repurchase program targeting $500 million by year-end.
Other events also occurred in the third quarter that the company believes will impact its future. It believes it identified new opportunities to deploy capital in its Pennsylvania and Kentucky utilities, where the company plans to build a new 125 mega-watt solar facility.
In addition, PPL said it took additional steps to support a clean energy transition, including expanding support for solar in Kentucky, launching a new carbon capture initiative and joining an industry coalition to support the adoption of electric vehicles.
Shareholders may be delighted to learn PPL announced an update to its planned share repurchase program, increasing the targeted repurchases to approximately $1 billion by year-end. Through Oct. 31, the company had completed $550 million of share repurchases.
Also likely to delight shareholders, the company reiterated its plan to target a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 65% post acquisition of Narragansett Electric, with future dividend growth in line with earnings per share growth.
Summing up the third quarter activity, Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer said, "As we delivered electricity safely, reliably and affordably for our customers in the third quarter, we also continued to position PPL for long-term growth and success."
Third Quarter Financial Results
PPL reported third-quarter 2021 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $207 million, or $0.27 per share, compared with third-quarter 2020 reported earnings of $281 million, or $0.37 per share.
The company reported a net loss of $1.61 billion, or $2.10 per share, for the first nine months of 2021, compared with reported earnings of $1.18 billion, or $1.53 per share, for the first nine months of 2020.
Adjusting for special items, third-quarter 2021 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $277 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $228 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago.
Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 were $643 million, or $0.83 per share, compared with $593 million, or $0.77 per share, for the first nine months of 2020.
Special items in the third quarter included a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Special items for the first nine months of 2021 included the above factor, as well as a U.K. tax rate change and a non-cash net loss from discontinued operations primarily due to the realization of accumulated losses associated with the U.K. utility business.
Pennsylvania Regulated Segment
PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operation and maintenance expenses.
Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago, despite higher sales volumes due to residential customers staying at home and non-essential business restrictions being lifted.
Kentucky Regulated Segment
PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, and lower interest expense primarily due to interest costs allocated to the Kentucky Regulated segment in 2020 that were not allocated in 2021, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.
Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 increased by $0.07 per share compared with a year ago.
Corporate and Other
PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs.
Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $0.03 compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense.
Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by $0.81 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago.
Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector.