PPL Corp. has named Christine M. Martin as interim president of its PPL Electric Utilities division, replacing Stephanie R. Raymond.

Raymond is "departing the company by mutual agreement effective Sept. 1," a company statement said.

"We thank Stephanie for her service and contributions to PPL Electric Utilities over the past decade," Fran Sullivan, PPL's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the statement.

Martin joined PPL in 2003. She has been serving as senior vice president of public affairs and chief sustainability officer.

"I'm eager to engage with key stakeholders as we deliver on our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy," Martin said.

PPL worked through a months-long billing debacle this year that started in December of 2022, when its billing system did not communicate with meters. That affected about 800,000 electricity customers. Some received high bills, some received low bills and others did not receive bills on schedule.

The company said the problem would not affect its earnings and offered multiple apologies. By the end of May, the Allentown-based utility said it had "resumed normal billing for nearly all customers."

Before joining PPL, Martin worked for Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.

PPL serves about 3.5 million electricity and natural-gas customers. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL.

The closing share price Thursday was $24.92. At that price, the company's market capitalization is $18.4 billion.