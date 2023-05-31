PPL Corp. has "resumed normal billing for nearly all customers," according to a company statement.

The Allentown-based utility also said that customer use of payment programs is about the same as last year.

In December 2022, PPL's billing system did not communicate with its meters. That affected 800,000 customers. In the months following, customers received a mix of high bills, low bills, late bills and sometimes no bills.

PPL has said the billing debacle will not affect its earnings. It has issued multiple apologies and added staff to deal with customers. The company did not provide an estimated cost of its response to the problem in an emailed statement Tuesday, or a specific number of customers who have still not been billed correctly.

"The remaining bills tend to have added complexity and require extra attention," the statement from a spokesperson said. "Our teams continue to work as quickly as possible."

69 News also asked whether late payments are increasing. In response, PPL said, "Late payments are assessed if a customer does not make their payment by the due date. As always, we remain ready to support customers and offer payment agreement, budget billing and assistance programs to help customers." Information about help with payments is available on the PPL Electric Utilities website.

In some cases, customers are receiving two bills within a short time as the company catches up on bills.

"Once a customer is billed current, their bills will be received on a typical billing cycle, which can range from 28 - 40 days," the statement said.

PPL said it stands ready to help customers who were affected by the billing problem, and it also noted inflation.

"We understand the increased cost of goods and services are impacting our customers in many ways," the statement said. "That's why helping customers manage their energy bills is so important to us. We support our customers with assistance programs and payment agreements. Overall, the volume of customers using these programs is consistent versus this time last year."

The U.S. Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose 0.4% in April and 4.9% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices for energy, however, have gone down. PPL's default rate for electricity will fall from 14.612 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.126 cents, effective June 1. The default rate is what customers who do not shop for third-party providers pay.

PPL and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission encourage customers to shop. Several providers offer fixed rates for electricity on the papowerswitch.com website that are under 10 cents per kilowatt hour, but shoppers must keep track of the length of their contract. If they do not shop again before their deal expires, they risk a big increase in price. The lowest prices are often for the shortest contracts, such as three months.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The opening price Wednesday was $26.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47. At the current price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $19.2 billion.