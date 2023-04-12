ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. customers who saw "past due" notices on their online accounts can ignore those, the company said Wednesday after another billing problem popped up.

Some customers trying to check their bills saw this message: "Your account is past due. You can avoid future late fees by making a payment or setting up a payment plan."

PPL is still trying to resolve a four-month-old billing problem, but the notices are not part of that issue.

"The past-due alert online was a website error that has been corrected," according to a company spokesperson. "It is not related to the estimated bills."

69 News has asked PPL to provide a number of how many notices were posted.

Many customers' accounts are behind because PPL has billed some customers too little and has not billed some in months. That problem started in December when the Allentown-based utility's billing system did not communicate with meters.

PPL sent estimated bills, and then other problems arose. Fixing the problem has taken more time than expected, company officials have said.

Four months later, the company has still not billed all customers correctly. Initially, 800,000 users, close to a quarter of PPL's customer base, were affected. That number has been cut to the "tens of thousands."

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is investigating the company's billing practices.

PPL's website says that it receives top honors for service.

"Our companies consistently rank among the best for customer satisfaction in the regions we serve," according to the PPL website. "Customer feedback is important to us as we look to continuously improve."

PPL recommends that customers who face big bills for kilowatt hours used much earlier contact the company by phone or online to set up a payment plan. Meanwhile, it has apologized to customers and added staff to help them.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. At 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, the shares traded at $28.68. The company's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $21 billion.