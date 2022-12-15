PPL Corp. plans to replace 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired power generation in Kentucky by 2028 as the utility seeks to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

That move will cost about $2.1 billion.

The coal plants will be replaced by two new natural gas plants, almost 1,000 megawatts of solar power, 125 megawatts of battery storage, along with energy-efficiency programs.

PPL Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said the Kentucky conversion shows that the company can provide energy while meeting its environmental goals.

"This is about delivering on our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to our customers," he said in a statement.

Allentown-based PPL's Louisville Gas and Electric, and Kentucky Utilities subsidiaries, have filed with the state utility regulator to replace the coal plants and add efficiency programs.

"The plan we filed today is a balanced approach that will help ensure our ability to reliably serve our customers' energy need 24/7, while at the same time further diversifying our generation portfolio," Sorgi said. The coal-fired plants that will be replaced account for about a third of Kentucky's coal fleet, according to PPL.

The plan is not just about power generation that emits fewer greenhouse gases, which are linked to global warming. It includes 14 energy-efficient programs that would reduce the need for power generation by almost 200 megawatts, PPL said.

If the company's replacement strategy is approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, it will result in a nearly 25% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from current levels, according to the PPL statement. The two Kentucky subsidiaries have requested approval by Oct. 1, 2023.

PPL serves 3.5 million customers in the U.S. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. Shares were trading at $29.40 Thursday afternoon, down 1 cent. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $30.99 and as low as $23.47.