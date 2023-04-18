PPL Corp. has posted four videos on its website to explain billing problems that started in December and are not fully resolved.

Some customers have not been billed for more than 90 days, according to one video featuring Alana Roberts, PPL's Manager of Community Relations. By the end of April, the issue that started in December will be over for "nearly all" customers, Roberts says in the "Delays in billing" segment.

Meanwhile, a company spokeswoman said in an email statement Tuesday that resolving all issues "could still take a few months."

The four videos were posted online Tuesday and an update will be sent by email to customers Wednesday. Also on the website is a letter from Stephanie Raymond, president of PPL Electric Utilities.

"We understand that, as a result of these billing challenges, we have fallen short of our own standards and your expectations. We are already making necessary changes to help prevent this from happening again and regain your trust," Raymond's letter says.

PPL's billing system did not communicate with meters in December, leading to bills that were estimated based on past usage. PPL said earlier that about 800,000 bills were affected, close to a quarter of the company's 3.5 million customer base. Some bills were canceled and re-issued, others were delayed or too low, and in some cases bills were not sent.

Roberts says in the video that resolving all billing issues has taken longer than expected, and that PPL is working to ensure it does not happen again.

Other short videos address energy use, customer service, and what is being done to prevent future problems.

Fixing the billing problem requires "complex multi-step procedures," according to Roberts, and "It has taken longer than expected" to make things right.

"We know exactly which customers have not been billed," Roberts says. Those customers will face big charges when the cost of electricity used months ago comes due, and PPL has recommended plans to space that hit over time.

"You do not need to be behind on your payments in order to set up payment plans," Roberts says.

PPL makes money by delivering electricity to customers in the region, not by selling power. PPL charges a "default rate" to customers who do not shop for electricity on the papowerswitch.com website. The company says that rate is a "pass-through" that it does not profit from.

Those who do shop online can find cheaper rates, but if they do not keep track of when their deal expires, they risk a big increase once promotional prices end. PPL Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi said earlier this year that some third-party providers are "gouging" customers.

The PPL default rate, set every six months, is 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour. The papowerswitch.com site has many fixed-rate offers below that price. Shopping for providers takes just a few minutes and requires only the customer's zip code and PPL account number.

Roberts says in the videos that PPL's meters are accurate, and that the company is adding monitoring systems and alarms, and enhancing training to resolve future billing-related problems quickly.

"This issue has the attention of the highest levels of our company," she says.

The company spokeswoman who said resolving all issues could still take "a few months" also said customers can be assured that bills will be correct.

"The vast majority of our customers are now receiving timely bills," the spokeswoman said.