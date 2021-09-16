ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Electric Utilities said Thursday it raised a record $90,000 through its 27th annual Operation HELP golf tournament.
The funds will be applied to Operation HELP, a fuel fund that assists income-eligible PPL Electric Utilities customers struggling to pay their energy bills, according to a news release from PPL.
Operation HELP was established in 1983 and is primarily supported by donations from PPL Electric Utilities and its employees and customers, but the annual golf tournament has become its largest fund-raising event.
PPL say this year’s tournament — which was held Thursday at Olde Homestead Golf Club in New Tripoli — resumed the yearly tradition after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re happy to be able to once again put on this event and raise funds for Operation HELP,” said PPL Electric Utilities Manager of Regulatory Programs and Business Services Melinda Stumpf. “COVID-19 has affected communities in many ways and has caused many financial hardships over the past year. Thankfully, PPL Electric Utilities offers Operation HELP — along with many other programs — to assist our customers in their times of need and ensure they still get the energy needed to power their lives.”
Since 1983, Operation HELP has contributed over $32 million in grants toward customer bills and has helped more than 108,000 families in need, PPL said. During the challenging year of 2020, Operation HELP assisted 2,418 customers with grants totaling $1.44 million, according to PPL.
“Contributions from PPL employees and customers, along with our annual golf tournament and its partners, make this program a huge success,” Stumpf said. “We know the past year has been difficult for many, but we have been proactively helping our customers with this program for nearly 40 years and look forward to continuing to do so.”
PPL Electric Utilities says it offers many bill help programs for eligible customers. These programs include: the OnTrack payment plan, budget billing, payment arrangements and even flexibility in choosing a due date. For more information on Operation HELP and all of PPL Electric Utilities’ other bill help programs, people can visit PPL's website.