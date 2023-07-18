PPL Corp. has earned a 100% score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index, making it one of the top places for people with disabilities to work.
The score reflects the Allentown-based utility's "commitment to creating an accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities," according to a company statement. That environment includes the workplace and the community, along with business partners and suppliers.
"No barrier, visible or invisible, should get in the way of individuals realizing their full potential," PPL Chief Executive and President Vincent Sorgi said in the statement Tuesday.
The DEI is a benchmark set by two organizations, the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. PPL was one of 294 businesses recognized for its practices.
The top DEI measure reflects PPL policies that provide mental-health resources, provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities, and support employees and the communities the company serves, according to the statement.
"We will continue to find new ways to break down barriers and help all our employees, colleagues and communities grow and thrive," Sorgi said.
PPL serves more than 3.5 million U.S. customers. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL.
The closing price Wednesday was $26.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.4 billion. In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
