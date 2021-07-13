ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The PPL Corporation announced on Tuesday that it has received a top score of 100% on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI), earning it the designation as one of the best places to work for people with disabilities, officials say.
The DEI stated it is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It serves as the nation's annual benchmarking tool to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.
For the fourth year running, PPL's reportedly accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the workplace, the community, and for those the company does business with is being recognized, officials say.
"We want all individuals to realize their full potential and no barrier — visible or invisible — should get in the way of that," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "We also realize that our work is not done, and we will continue to find new ways to break down barriers and help all our employees, colleagues and friends in our communities grow and thrive."
The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity, officials say.
PPL was recognized alongside 272 businesses representing leaders across business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.
For more about PPL's goals and values, visit their website.
For more about the DEI visit the DEI website.