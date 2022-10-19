ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL is being recognized for its innovative, self-healing power grid with a congressional commendation, presented by Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild.

In August, the company received POWER Magazine’s 2022 Smart Grid Award.

"It's an automated self-healing grid that allows us to reduce outages and increase reliability," says PPL's Regional Affairs Director, Jane George. "How that works is we install switches and sensors throughout our service territory."

Those sensors were made in partnership with GE Digital. PPL was the first utility in the country to install them.

Once an outage is identified, the Fault Isolation Service Restoration (FISR) system automatically reroutes power around the trouble spot to get most customers restored within seconds.

"Many times, customers don't even know that they've experienced an outage," George said. "Because of this technology, we've been able to avoid 1.4 million outages since 2015."

The technology took PPL about 10 years to implement.

Geroge says it also allows PPL to fix issues sooner: "What this technology allows us to do is pinpoint exactly where an outage is so that we know where to dispatch out our crews.”

"I think there are other areas of the country that would be envious of how quickly we are able to restore power here and that is because of the work that they've done," Congresswoman Wild said.