PPL Corp. has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, providing a look at the company's moves toward clean energy and a review of its environment, social responsibility and governance (ESG) goals.

The Allentown-based utility's approach is ambitious.

"PPL is focused on excelling in safety, customer satisfaction, reliability, cost efficiency and shareholder value," PPL Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a statement.

Customer satisfaction is an issue. The company has grappled with a billing problem that started in December. PPL's billing system and meters did not communicate, affecting 800,000 customers. Customers have received estimated bills, some high bills, some low bills, and some have not been billed for months. PPL says that most of the issue will be resolved by the end of April, longer than initially expected.

The company has issued multiple apologies.

In 2022, PPL filed with Kentucky's utility regulator to shut down about 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired power generation, replacing it with natural-gas plants, almost 1,000 megawatts of solar power and 125 megawatts of battery storage capacity. PPL says it plans to move forward with the $2.1 billion plan even after Kentucky's state House and Senate passed a law that makes closing coal-fired plants more difficult.

The Kentucky strategy is part of PPL's plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that is linked to global warming.

In Rhode Island, PPL has won approval for $290 million in investments to improve electric and gas networks.

PPL has moved toward diversity, equity and inclusion -- DEI -- and in 2022, the number of ethnically and racially diverse employees in leadership positions reached 16%, and 35% of leadership positions were held by women. Also 40% of the company's board are women, and 30% of directors are ethnically and racially diverse.

The company and its foundations contributed more than $13 million in 2022 to support local charities, according to the company statement.

Investors are also part of the plan. PPL has forecast 2023 earnings of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, and the company projects annual earnings-per-share growth of 6% to 8% through 2026.

The sustainability report is available on the company website.

PPL serves about 3.5 million customers. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Friday was $28.69. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $23.47 and $31.74.

The company's current market capitalization is $21.2 billion.