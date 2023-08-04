ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Regulated utilities are a boring business to most people. They are virtually guaranteed to make a profit, but not a large one, and they usually pay a nice dividend quarter after quarter. Most investment advisors recommend that utility stocks should be at least a small part of a well-balanced portfolio.

PPL is one of those utilities. When it announced second quarter results today that did not meet analysts’ earnings expectations due to mild weather and storm activity, its stock moved slightly downward.

Across the board, compared to last year, the company’s financial results were a little bit up here, a little bit down there. The second quarter’s earnings are a good example. Reported GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings were $112 million, or $0.15 per share, compared with second-quarter 2022 reported earnings of $119 million, or $0.16 per share. That’s not a really big difference.

The opposite results happened for the first six months of 2023 as PPL reported earnings of $397 million, or $0.54 per share, compared with the reported earnings of $392 million, or $0.53 per share, for the first six months of 2022. Again, not much of a difference.

Vince Sorgi, President and Chief Executive Officer, reaffirmed to analysts that the company anticipated earnings of $1.50 to $1.65 per share for the year. He said that one reason he had confidence in those numbers is because PPL was tracking slightly ahead of its operations and maintenance (O&M)forecast.

Sorgi also reaffirmed long-term financial targets of 6% to 8% annual earnings per share and dividend growth through at least 2026, and operations and maintenance savings of at least $175 million by 2026. He noted: "In addition, we're on pace to invest nearly $2.5 billion in infrastructure this year and $12 billion through 2026 to strengthen the energy grid, improve reliability as extreme weather threats increase, and advance a cleaner energy mix without compromising on affordability.”

Operating results

Adjusting for special items, second-quarter 2023 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $215 million, or $0.29 per share, compared with $222 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first six months of 2023 were $567 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with $527 million, or $0.71 per share, for the first six months of 2022. Special items in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 primarily included integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

"While mild weather and increased storm activity in our service territories have impacted year-to-date financial results, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 ongoing earnings forecast as we expect to offset these impacts through several areas," said Sorgi in a statement.

"This includes higher distribution rider revenues in Pennsylvania, better than expected execution of our Rhode Island Energy integration, lower interest costs due to our convertible issuance earlier this year, and additional savings through effective O&M management."

Key factors impacting earnings

According to PPL, reported earnings in the second quarter of 2023 included net special-item after-tax charges of $103 million or $0.14 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2023 included net special-item after-tax charges of $170 million, or $0.23 per share, likewise attributable to Rhode Island Energy acquisition.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago.

Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes and higher interest expense.

The company said reported earnings for the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with 2022.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes due to mild weather and higher interest expense, partially offset by lower operation and maintenance expense.

In the first six months of 2023 reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations decreased by $0.06 per share compared with a year ago.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy, which was acquired on May 25, 2022.

Reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago.

Reported earnings for the first six months of 2023 increased by $0.13 compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 increased by $0.12 compared with a year ago. The above year-over-year increases reflect PPL's ownership of Rhode Island Energy for the full second quarter and six months, respectively, in 2023.

Corporate and other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2023 were even, compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 increased by $0.02 per share from a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower operation and maintenance expense and other factors, partially offset by higher interest expense.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, provides electricity and natural gas to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S.