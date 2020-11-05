ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Compared to companies that have experienced significant up or down results in 2020 due to the pandemic, PPL Corporation appears to be operating at a steady pace. Results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year are down compared to 2019, but just slightly, when viewed from an ongoing operations perspective.
PPL management uses earnings from ongoing operations as a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure but cautions that it should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measurement of reported earnings. However, the company says it believes earnings from ongoing operations is useful to investors because it provides management’s view of PPL’s earnings performance.
Earnings from ongoing operations, and the key word is ongoing, is adjusted for special items. These one-time charges are non-recurring and may include items such as unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency economic hedges; gains or losses on the sale of assets; significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects and acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.
Earnings from ongoing operations were $450 million, or $0.58 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $445 million, or $0.61 per share in 2019. For the first nine months of the year, earnings from ongoing operations were $1.39 billion, or $1.81 per share, a slight increase from 2019 earnings from ongoing operations of $1.38 billion, or $1.88 per share.
These results compare favorably to reported earnings of $281 million, or $0.37 per share in the 2020 third quarter and $1.18 billion, or $1.53 per share.
Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, commented, "Despite the ongoing challenge of COVID-19, we continue to provide superior customer service and reliability across all of our service territories, to strengthen grid resilience, and to deliver when it matters most for our hospitals, first responders and the many people now working and learning from home.”
Climate Initiatives
PPL said that it continues to invest in a sustainable energy future through innovation, network upgrades and support for research and development, including the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative recently announced by the Electric Power Research Institute and Gas Technology Institute.
The company also continues to invest in smart grid technology to make its electricity service even more reliable, adding that its PPL Electric Utilities subsidiary in Pennsylvania recently marked 1 million customer outages avoided since 2015 as a result of the robust deployment of automated smart grid technology.
Business Results
COVID-19 and milder weather through the first half of the year have impacted PPL's ongoing sales and earnings. Stronger residential sales have partially mitigated weakness in commercial and industrial sales of the company’s business segments caused by lockdowns.
Operating revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.885 billion, a decrease of $48 million from $1.933 billion the prior year. For the first nine months of the year, 2020 operating revenues were $5.678 billion compared to $5.815 billion in 2019.
PPL's reported earnings for the third quarter of 2020 included net special-item after-tax charges of $169 million, or $0.21 per share, while reported earnings for the first nine months of 2020 included net special-item after-tax charges of $212 million, or $0.28 per share, in both cases primarily from the impact of the U.K. tax rate change on deferred taxes, unrealized losses on foreign currency economic hedges and certain impacts related to COVID-19.
Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2019 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $7 million, or $0.01 per share, primarily from unrealized losses on foreign currency economic hedges.
Looking to the end of the year, Sorgi said, “We are on track to achieve the low end of our earnings guidance and have narrowed our 2020 guidance range to $2.40 to $2.50 per share from the prior range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share."
Pennsylvania Regulated Segment
PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.
Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2020 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors impacting Pennsylvania Regulated segment earnings results included $0.01 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission.
For the first nine months of 2020 reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors impacting earnings results included $0.03 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission.
Kentucky Regulated Segment
PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.
In the third quarter of 2020 reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2020 decreased by $0.07 per share compared with a year ago.
Factors impacting the Kentucky Regulated segment earnings results included $0.02 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included lower sales volumes primarily due to weather, lower commercial and industrial demand revenue due to the impact of COVID-19, higher depreciation and higher income taxes due to a tax credit recognized in the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher retail rates effective May 1, 2019.
U.K. Regulated Segment
PPL's U.K. Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of Western Power Distribution (WPD), which serves Southwest and Central England and South Wales.
Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $0.25 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter were even compared with a year ago. For the first nine months of 2020 reported earnings decreased by $0.33 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations decreased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago.
Factors impacting U.K. Regulated segment earnings results included $0.01 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included higher foreign currency exchange rates and lower interest expense, partially offset by lower sales volumes primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, lower pension income and higher income taxes.
Headquartered in Allentown, PA, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL’s seven utilities serve 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom and has about 12,000 employees in both countries.