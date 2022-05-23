PPL generic 1.jpg

PPL Corp. said a Rhode Island court ruling Monday clears the way for the Allentown-based utility's $5.3 billion acquisition of Narragansett Electric Co.

The company and state Attorney General Peter Neronha reached an agreement leading Rhode Island's Superior Court to let the deal proceed. PPL has agreed to assist some low-income customers of Narragansett Electric and to pursue green environmental policies that match its earlier stated objectives.

Neronha had challenged the deal based on concerns about rate increases and compliance with Rhode Island's Act on Climate, which requires reduced emissions of greenhouse gases.

"We're pleased we achieved this outcome, which further underscores PPL's steadfast commitment to Rhode Island customers and to advancing the state's ambitious decarbonization goals," PPL Chief Executive Officer Vince Sorgi said in a statement. He said customers in Rhode Island will benefit directly and indirectly from the agreements announced Monday.

PPL said earlier that it expected the purchase of Narragansett Electric from U.K.-based National Grid by the end of March. Now, it expects to complete the transaction this week. Narragansett Electric serves about 780,000 customers.

The agreement that led to the deal moving forward includes PPL providing $50 million in credits to Narragansett Electric customers and forgiving more than $43 million in payments due. The utility will also not seek base-rate increases for at least three years after the purchase of Narragansett Electric from National Grid is complete, and until after PPL has been operating the assets for at least 12 months after a transition-services pact with National Grid ends.

The company also agreed not to seek recovery of costs associated with the acquisition, and not to attempt to recover more than $20 million in costs incurred by Narragansett Electric for certain information-technology and cyber costs.

PPL also agreed to commit to modernizing its supply grid and to move away from fossil fuels, which are goals stated earlier by the company. PPL will submit an Act on Climate report to Rhode Island within a year of the acquisition.

Last year, Gov. Daniel McKee described the state's Act on Climate as a law that "requires bold actions and commitments across all of state government to put Rhode Island on a more sustainable pathway to a future of net-zero emissions of greenhouses gases."

 
 

