PPL Corp. suffered storm damage at its Kentucky operations on March 3, but the utility's earnings forecasts will not be affected.

The Allentown-based company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric, and Kentucky Utilities, "sustained damage from extraordinary storms."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the state Friday as the storm hit, with high winds and a tornado.

In the PPL filing, the company estimated repair costs from wind and rain of $80 million to $100 million, with a final number not certain until all repairs are complete.

The storm affected 380,000 electricity customers, with service to 16,000 not back as of Wednesday. PPL said about 3,300 power lines were down, along with 700 utility poles.

PPL said the damage will not "significantly affect its business outlook" and the company reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast given in February. On Feb. 17, the company forecast 2023 earnings of $1.50 to $1.65 per share. The company has also said that a billing problem affecting some Pennsylvania customers will not affect earnings.

Shares in the utility are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. Shares were trading at $26.99 around 11 a.m. Wednesday.