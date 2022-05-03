ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Default rates are rising - again - for PPL customers.
Starting June 1 the new rate will be 12.366 cents per kilowatt hour for residential.
For small business it's 11.695 cents.
"We do not own power plants so we don't generate electricity - we purchase energy, electricity, the same way you that you as a customer can purchase your electricity," said Jane George, Regional Affairs Director for PPL.
She says if you use about a 1000 kilowatt hours a month, it will be about a $34 increase.
"It has to do with general market conditions, overall inflation, the cost of energy sources is increasing, like natural gas," George said.
"PPL has a range of costs to cover like everyone else and we understand the need to recover those costs, but considering what's going in the world it's just really bad timing," said Executive Director of Community Action Lehigh Valley Dawn Godshall.
Godshall is worried about increases heading into the summer.
"Many of the people that we serve end up having to be hospitalized because some may not have the ability to keep an air conditioner running constantly," Godshall said.
For those struggling, CALV has programs that measure energy efficiency, as well as a weatherization program.
"We are still running the emergency rental assistance program, we were given a total of $20 million," Godshall said.
PPL wants customers to go on their website to find ways to afford their bills and shop different suppliers.
"Make sure that you understand what that rate is before you sign. You can also do things like reduce your energy use," Jane George said.