ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. customers who do not shop for electricity will see a lower price for energy as of June 1.

The Allentown-based utility is lowering its "default rate," the charge for customers who do not seek better rates through the papowerswitch.com website, to 12.126 cents per kilowatt hour from 14.612 cents. That's a 17% cut.

PPL Electric Utilities estimates the new price will save an average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours about $24 monthly.

The delivery portion of the bill will not change. PPL makes money by delivering energy, not from supplying it. It sets its default rate every six months. The rate is a "pass through," not a profit center for the company. The new rate will be good from June 1 through Nov. 30.

More than 60% of PPL's 1.4 million customers do not shop for electricity, according to the utility, although better prices are available. Shoppers do need to be mindful of the terms of third-party agreements because after introductory rates expire, the cost per kilowatt hour can soar.

The new price for small business customers will be 11.689 cents per kilowatt hour, down from 14.751 cents.

PPL calls its price "the price to compare" and the company encourages customers to use it as a reference point when shopping for electricity.

Also Wednesday, a PPL spokesperson said normal billing has resumed for the "vast majority" of customers. After the company's billing system did not communicate with PPL meters in December, some customers received high bills, some low bills and others were not billed at all for months.

The company has payment plans for anyone who is struggling with bills.

"Customers do not need to be behind on their bills to get a plan," the spokesperson said.

PPL will report first-quarter 2023 earnings early Thursday.