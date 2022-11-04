ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity.

The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month.

That increase will start Dec. 1.

The latest hike is the third substantial jump in the last year.

PPL increased prices by 38% in June and more than 25% last December.

"It's important to remember that at PPL Electric Utilities, we deliver electricity to our customers, but we don't own the power plants where it's generated," said Jane George, regional affairs director for the company.