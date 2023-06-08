ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corporation announced Thursday that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Two City Center in downtown Allentown.

PPL expects to move this fall to Two City Center, which is located at 645 Hamilton St., and will occupy about 107,000 square feet of space in the new location, according to a news release from the company.

PPL’s current headquarters complex is located at 2 North Ninth St., Allentown, and includes the iconic 24-story PPL Tower Building. The company says it will initiate a process to sell and repurpose the current complex.

“We have been proud to call Allentown home for a century and, with the signing of a 20-year lease, plan to remain part of the city’s growth story for years to come,” said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.

“As we look to the future, we’ve decided to move from our current location to optimize our use of real estate and to reduce overall costs for our customers,” said Sorgi. “While the PPL Building and surrounding office complex have served our needs well for decades, we believe Two City Center is better suited to support our current and future workforce needs.”

The company says the move will coincide with its plans to bring over 400 headquarters employees back to the office.

“With this move, we remain as committed as ever to downtown Allentown, and we’re excited about our employees supporting downtown businesses,” said Sorgi. “We look forward to remaining a steady presence in the city, to engaging as we have for years to build a stronger community, and to keeping our corporate headquarters here as we create the utilities of the future in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Rhode Island.”