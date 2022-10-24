PPL Corp. has reached an agreement with Elia Group to develop methods to transmit power generated by offshore "wind farms" to customers in New England.

That can help customers, according to PPL, and advance the utility's environmental goals.

The companies will work together to build and operate transmission systems, combining Allentown-based PPL's experience with land-based transmission with Elia Group's expertise in offshore networks.

Elia Group has subsidiaries in Belgium and Germany, and operates 19,192 kilometers of high voltage connections on land and sea, according to a joint statement by the companies.

"As the U.S. seeks to accelerate the development of offshore wind to advance a cleaner energy future, it's essential that we prepare to integrate that wind generation as reliably and efficiently as possible to strengthen grid resilience and keep energy affordable," Vincent Sorgi, president and chief executive officer of PPL, said in the statement.

In May, PPL completed the acquisition of Narragansett Electric for about $3.8 billion and renamed the electric and gas utility Rhode Island Energy. It is Rhode Island's primary energy company.

In Europe, Elia Group is developing "energy islands" that it says will form the building blocks of an offshore grid linking wind farms.

In "Energy Forward," a report PPL released in September, Sorgi said the company seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Operations in Kentucky that are coal-powered a focus of PPL's green moves.

Coal plants produce a fifth of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency, more than any other source. Greenhouse gases absorb and emit energy, which the IEA says contributes to global warming.