ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Homelessness and housing insecurity have only increased in the Lehigh Valley in recent years, but a new partnership at Allentown's Sixth Street Shelter aims to change that.

There has been a 36% increase in homelessness in the region since 2020, which is why PPL is partnering with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley on the Be a Housing Hero Campaign. PPL is committing $500,000 to match any new or increased campaign contributions.

“Housing insecurity has become and continues to be a real issue, and so that fits perfectly with what we want to try to do in terms of supporting our community,” said Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL. “In addition to what we’ve done today, we’ve also made a $500,000 contribution to what we call Operation Help, a program within our PPL Electric Utilities organization to also help our customers to be able to afford their energy bills.”

The announcement was made Thursday at the Sixth Street Shelter in Allentown.

“We’re here in Allentown today, but it’s an issue that effects Bethlehem, and Easton, and Bangor, and everywhere all over the Lehigh Valley,” said Erin Connelly, associate vice president of impact for United Way.

She says this allows them to expand support for shelters, create more affordable housing, and bolster eviction legal support.

Pre-COVID data from 2018 showed 44% of households in the region were living paycheck to paycheck. That number has only gotten worse.

“We know that housing prices have increased, we know that rent is increasing, we know that COVID has shifted absolutely everything in our community,” Connelly said. “This infusion of money will really be able to invested right into the community."

“Knowing there’s more need than there are apartments, some landlords are raising rent by 20, 30, even 40%, forcing low-income renters out of their homes with no affordable place to go,” said Down Godshall, executive director of Community Action Lehigh Valley. “We are gentrifying our communities by not setting aside living space for people who work hard and deserve to live in a clean, safe, affordable place.”

PPL is hoping to reach $6 million in total for its community contributions this year.

“We don’t think we could be successful as a company if our communities in general aren’t not successful," Sorgi said.

You can text HOUSE to 40403 to donate.