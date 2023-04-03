PPL Corp. has won approval to invest $290 million in its gas and electricity networks in Rhode Island.
The Allentown-based utility said in a statement Thursday that the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved PPL's infrastructure, safety, and reliability plans.
PPL acquired Narragansett Electric in 2022 for about $3.8 billion and changed its name to Rhode Island Energy. The plans approved by the state regulator are for spending from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
"These approvals are vital to strengthening the safety, reliability and resilience of our energy networks," PPL Chief Executive and President Vincent Sorgi said in the statement.
The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved most, but not all, of PPL's proposed spending.
The Rhode Island approval did not change PPL's 2023 forecast of earnings of $1.50 to $1.65 per share (midpoint $1.58). PPL affirmed its forecast and its projection of annual growth in earnings per share of 6% to 8% through at least 2026.
PPL serves about 3.5 million customers. In its Pennsylvania service area, bills to some customers have been delayed because of a problem with meters that started in December 2022 and has not been resolved.
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Monday was $27.58, down 21 cents.
