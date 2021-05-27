LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - People around the region are cleaning up after some powerful thunderstorms swept through the area Wednesday night, with whipping winds and heavy rain.
Many were still without power midday Thursday.
"We had at the time about 14,000 customers impacted, and this morning, we have a little over 1,000 customers without power," said Jane George, regional affairs director for PPL.
The region continues to recover from Wednesday night's storm.
High winds and heavy rain tore through much of the region, bringing down trees and wires.
"I wasn't sure if it was a tornado or a hurricane. I've never seen anything like this!" said neighbor Chris Duncan.
It was no tornado, though people continued to see the impact Thursday morning, including a local dry cleaning business. The storm ripped off part of the roof on Sparkle Cleaners in Lower Macungie.
PPL has had crews out since Wednesday night.
"You can assume that they are working to restore power right now. This is our priority throughout the entire company," George said.
The good news is about 13,000 customers got power back within a few hours.
PPL says that has to do with workers cutting back trees from wires throughout the year as a part of its comprehensive vegetation program.
Its smart grid technology helps quickly solve those problems, too.
"It automatically reroutes and redirects power, so if an outage happens, the customer does not notice it," George said.
Since 2015, PPL says it has avoided more than 1 million outages.
These solutions, while they may help, are not 100 percent the answer.
Crews are hopeful to restore all power by late afternoon Thursday.
PPL says if you see a downed wire, stay away and assume it is energized.