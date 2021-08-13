EMMAUS, Pa. - It's two weeks until game time, and the heat is already on for the Emmaus High Hornets football team.
"We really do a good job of preparing our kids in the off-season to get to this," said head coach Harold Fairclough.
The 2-a day practices are part heat acclimatization week.
"We are only allowed to wear helmets and shoulder pads, no lower gear, no contact," Fairclough said.
With temperatures in the 90's there's plenty of water breaks. This heat week comes as a 16-year-old football player in Nebraska recently died while practicing in the extreme heat. He's one of four high school players who've died this month, according to the Associated Press.
The team is monitored by LVHN Certified Trainer Mark Yorky, who aside from checking players, also checks the heat index and may cancel or modify practices.
"Making sure everyone is normal and doing what they need to do. Being prepared at some point if someone is going to overheat," Yorky said.
For that a cold tub drops temperatures. It's a favorite spot for Senior wide receiver Jeramiah Sohna.
"We put the heat behind us and really focus on the practice and getting better, playing football together," he said while sitting in the tub.
It's a winning mentality against the Sun.