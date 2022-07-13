Doctors say we may be tired of COVID, but it's still a very real health threat.
"The public feels that we're also done with COVID, unfortunately COVID is not done with us," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are roughly ten percent of what they were in January. But they say in the last two to three weeks they've seen an 18-percent spike thanks to the most transmissible variant yet, known as BA.5.
"More than half of those have been totally unvaccinated. Of the remainder who happened to be vaccinated, many of those people haven't gotten a single booster shot or they have underlying health issues," Jahre said.
Also at greater risk are those over 60 years of age.
"Age factor is such an important factor for predicting who is going to have trouble with COVID. Any strain of COVID, it's been true of all of them," said Dr. Luther Rhodes, with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
In addition to being highly transmissible, the BA.5 strain is also immune evasive, meaning you can catch it more than once.
Doctors say while vaccines and boosters won't prevent you from getting COVID, they remain the best defense against serious illness and death.
"So when someone says should I get that fourth booster or third booster and so on I'm getting tired of all this already, I would say yes because it tops your tank off, your immune system tank," Rhodes said.
Doctors recommend those with underlying health conditions or those who want to steer clear of infection also consider wearing a mask when in large crowds this summer.
They say new vaccines are on the horizon that could soon change the way COVID is impacting global health.