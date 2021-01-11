As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, more people are asking if it's safe for pregnant women.
The CDC says there haven't been any trials on pregnant women, but there are plans to study it. However, limited animal tests with the Moderna vaccine showed no safety concerns.
A gynecologist at Lehigh Valley Health Network who is pregnant says she got the shot because the risks of getting COVID-19 outweigh the risks of the vaccine.
She says pregnant women are considered high risk for the disease.
"Due to our compromised immune systems, pregnant women are more likely to develop serious disease and require ventilation, and death than non pregnant counter parts," said Dr. Beth Flodin with LVHN.
She says there's also a chance of pregnant women with COVID-19 having babies pre term.
She says while it's not yet known for sure, the medical community is hopeful the vaccines will also offer protection to babies.