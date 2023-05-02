EASTON, Pa. - Easton leaders are getting a better idea of how the city weathered the financial storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary results of the 2021 audit were released Tuesday.

Mayor Sal Panto says that as the pandemic ramped up, the city took immediate steps to tighten its belt amid shrinking revenue.

It also took advantage of historically low interest rates to restructure its debt.

Panto praised his administrators for how they managed the city.

"And I don't care what you see or hear or read. This team got us through the worst financial hardship that this city has faced in over.. since the Great Depression," Panto said.

The final 2021 audit is expected to be completed and posted on the city's website within the next two weeks. The 2022 audit is expected to wrap up by early fall.