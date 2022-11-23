BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side.

The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.

Hudock established the business three years ago as an online venture, delivering cheese boards to Lehigh Valley homes, companies and private events.

The operation experienced rapid success, growing exponentially during the onset of the pandemic.

"I worked in a corporate grocery store's cheese shop for several years, and once COVID hit, I decided I would do it for myself," Hudock said. "I started out doing boards for my mom's friends for their wine group, and then I started posting them on Instagram, which got even more attention. Then I came up with a name that I started posting under, and from there, it just took off!"

Hudock, a 25-year-old Moravian University graduate, prepares the boards using premium domestic and international cheeses, along with accompanying items such as gourmet meats, dried and fresh fruits, jams and nuts.

Customers can choose from a wide array of board options, including a small ($45; serving 2-3 people) and "Big Cheese" ($150; serving at least 10 people).

A top seller is the medium board, $65, which Hudock describes as a "great appetizer for groups of 4-6 people."

"We've also been doing a lot of these grazing tables that are 6- or 4-feet long," Hudock added. "I have about four booked right now for the holiday season. We go on-site, and we build the cheese board right on the customer's table."

Hudock, a certified sommelier, received a scholarship from the American Cheese Society to attend its 2022 conference in Portland, Oregon in July.

She is well-versed in pairing cheeses with specific wines and encourages customers to let her know what they'll be drinking at their gathering in order to create a board that complements the experience.

She also aims to please customers by accommodating requests whenever possible.

"Typically, I will do the pairing of the cheeses, but there's also a request box, and people may say something like, 'I need smoked gouda' or 'my favorite meat's chorizo' or 'I hope to see Manchego.' So, I try to honor those requests as much as I can."

The Aging Moon, named after Hudock's dog, Luna, also offers a "boujee add-on" to any board.

Customers who choose the boujee option will be treated to more high-end charcuterie, cheeses, nuts and more.

"The boujee upgrade features higher quality options," Hudock said. "For example, rather than smoked gouda, you'd get extra-aged gouda, and rather than domestic Parmesan, you'd get Parmigiano Reggiano. So, it's more for our serious cheeseheads. Instead of mild, party-pleasing cheeses, you'd get intense cheeses like stinky Bries, blue cheeses, etc. This also applies to the meats, where you might get extra-aged prosciutto, premium red wine salami and so forth."

The shop will offer small, premade cheese boards, and it will continue to offer made-to-order cheese boards (for delivery or pickup) through its website, Hudock said.

The store also will offer blocks of cheese and other items such as olive oils and jellies.

"I'm also excited to offer some workshops at the store, like how to build your own cheese and charcuterie board, how to create a rose out of charcuterie, how to pair cheeses with wine, etc." Hudock said.

To stay up-to-date on The Aging Moon shop's progress, follow the business' social media pages, facebook.com/theagingmoon and instagram.com/theagingmoon.