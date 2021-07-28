HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The preschool program at the Hanover Township Community Center in Northampton County needs more children to enroll in order to keep its doors open, Recreation Director Matt DeGeorge told supervisors Tuesday night.
DeGeorge provided an update on the community center, which began its phased reopening earlier this month.
Supervisor Jeffrey Warren asked DeGeorge about the status of the preschool program, which had been shut down for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeGeorge reported that there are currently five total children who are enrolled for the upcoming school year, while the program needs to enroll at least six children for each of its three classes.
Warren, referencing a report DeGeorge previously provided about the program, questioned whether enough marketing efforts have been made to meet the enrollment goal. He also suggested that American Rescue Plan funds could possibly be used towards advertising on Facebook and other platforms.
"I don't want to close the door, of course, on the preschool program at the community center when I'm not sure all the marketing to let the community know it's really up and running has been done as best as we could possibly do it," Warren said.
DeGeorge noted that he and his staff have only had a week and a half to work on enrollment since the community center just reopened, while enrollment in local preschools typically takes place in January and February.
DeGeorge said preschool programs usually finalize their enrollment by May, allowing for orientation activities to occur in the summer. He noted it's a challenge to secure new enrollments in such a short period of time, especially with new staff.
Among the recent hires at the community center is a new preschool director from outside the area who will not begin until next month.
Warren said he talked to a resident recently who noted that private preschool programs have been filling to capacity. He asked DeGeorge whether there has been outreach to those schools to see if they've had to turn any students away who might be interested in enrolling.
DeGeorge replied that such efforts also require time and resources that he and his staff have not had. He did, however, say it could be possible for the enrollment deadline to be extended from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9.
One meeting attendee mentioned she knows a mother who is still actively looking for a preschool and did not know the program at the community center is reopening.
"Pull out all the stops and do the best you can," said Chairman John Diacogiannis.