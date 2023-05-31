U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – The final master plan governing the Upper Mount Bethel Preserve's future was presented during a public meeting Wednesday night at the township building.
The 171-acre parcel is part of roughly 233-acre purchase the township made in 2008 of the former Eastern Industries quarry site, off Million Dollar Highway, Audubon Drive and Boulder Road. The remaining 62 acres have been designated for public works usage.
The township has solicited public input on the preserve parcel over the last several months with surveys and various other public meetings, the most recent being March 1. The plan is a collaboration between the township and Simone Collins Landscape Architecture, a firm hired by the township.
The firm estimated Wednesday night the project will cost about $2.15 million. The plan assumes public funding will be used to pay for it. Simone Collins cited the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Northampton County, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and Upper Mount Bethel Township as possible funding sources.
The preserve is intended to function "as a healthy ecosystem that offers opportunities for visitors to learn about nature and the potential to see the unique Fens Habitat reemerge." To accomplish this, the plan presented Wednesday night called for the township to not only provide funds for protection and preservation, but to become "active stewards of the land through restorative land management practices." To that end, Upper Mount Bethel Township will consider trail improvements and restorative projects.
Through the surveys and meetings, most residents agreed the preserve's main uses should involve hiking, fishing, bird watching and nature programs. General amenities would include restrooms and adequate parking. Education and stewardship were cited also as other priorities. Suggestions were made to limit the size of a picnic pavilion and other rental facilities.
While many respondents favored nature programs, the construction of a large-scale nature center building ranked lower in priorities. More individuals consider a small-scale building that could serve as a public meeting space and support space for nature programs as ideal.
On a daily basis, the preserve is anticipated tor receive light to moderate use by township and nearby residents.
"We think this plan has all the bells and whistles, and this captures the will of the community," Peter Simone, of Simone Collins, said when presenting the final plan Wednesday night. "...We think this is going to be a popular place once it is up and running."
Implementation of projects similar to the preserve are typically done in phases, according to Simone Collins' officials.
The preserve's main entrance would come from Audubon Drive, which along with the proposed nature center, would serve as the public face. Elements in this area include 30 parking spaces, five Americans with Disabilities Act parking spaces, the nature center, a pavilion, a picnic grove and shoreline fishing access.
The Williamsburg Pond will offer an ADA boat launch, an outdoor classroom, a trail overlook and an osprey nest platform, along with bank access fishing improvements. The Meadow Overlook will have ADA ramp access and the Lenape Pond will have an ADA fishing pier.
The Turtle and Beaver ponds will be home to a turtle basking habitat, forest enclosure restoration and wood duck nesting boxes. The area will have also a boardwalk, a beaver lodge cam, a pond overlook area and a wetland overlook platform.
In addition, representatives said the trail system "has been simplified" and have sleep slope improvements. The trails would also have a rating system and loop trails. The trails overall will total 5.1 miles and are expected "to be a key component" of the preserve. Regular trail blazing and way-finder markers are expected to be a component of the preserve's safety features.
The primary trail for most visitors will be the site's perimeter loop, most of which takes advantage of existing site trails. The nearly 2-mile trail is comprised of Northern Tier Trail alignment to the south and the former haul road that runs through the site's central valley. Both these existing corridors are between 10 feet to 12 feet in width.
"This will be a very interesting place for a lot of people," Simone said.