WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Biden will make a pitch to Congress and the American people Wednesday night for more than $4 trillion in new spending.
Almost half of that amount is to fund a new $1.8-trillion American Families Plan. The plan includes provisions for two years of free community college, universal pre-k, and paid family leave.
"I think what Biden will try to do is rebuild trust in the federal government, particularly by pressing a big government agenda,” said John Kincaid, the director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College in Easton.
He's expecting a "New Deal on steroids" pitch from Biden, who's also pushing a $2.3-trillion infrastructure package: "The amount of peacetime spending is certainly unprecedented and it would substantially change the role the federal government."
"The early polling on that – when you describe it – is very, very popular," said Pennsylvania's Senior Senator, Bob Casey. He is one of the 200 attending. He supports both proposals. The AFP would nearly double capital gains taxes.
"These wealthy Americans and major corporations have not paid anywhere near the share of taxes that most people believe they should," Senator Casey said.
Republican Congressman Dan Meuser wants to see a bipartisan agreement, but says another $4 trillion in spending is out of control.
"I absolutely want a transportation infrastructure revitalization bill. It absolutely should be under $1 trillion,” Meuser said. "There is no unity taking place. It's basically been my way or the highway, and it's very much, you know, a go-it-alone approach."
"Why are they crying about that now when they were racking up debt for big corporations and rich people?," Senator Casey said.
"The Trump administration, I agree, was not focused on cutting spending, but that doesn't mean we continue it on steroids," Meuser said.