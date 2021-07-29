President Joe Biden came to Mack Trucks with a clear message on how he thinks we can strengthen our economy.
"I can sum it up in two words: Buy American," Biden said.
But is that easier said than done?
Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation - who attended the president's event - thinks the pandemic has pushed many to start considering domestic production.
"A lot of our manufacturers and producers here in the Lehigh Valley rely on parts that are only made in other countries and now we're seeing the challenges of that," Cunningham said.
Which could be a big opportunity for the Lehigh Valley. Manufacturing is the second-largest sector of our economy, with more than 700 manufacturers and 33,000 people working in the field.
On the other hand, economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University thinks the global supply chain is here to stay.
"Labor costs, land, all of those, makes it so much more expensive and that's why this was developed," Afshar said.
"Yes, we'll keep trading with our allies, but we need to have a resilient supply chain of our own. So that we're never again at the mercy of other countries for critical goods," Biden said during his speech at the Mack Trucks facility.
Afshar says the president's proposed changes to the Buy American Act – which will would increase U.S. content in the products the federal government buys - could help that shift in the long run.
"Since the federal government is not based on individual profit and businesses are, it has the luxury of looking at a much longer period of time," Afshar said.
"I think the marketplace is going to do that in time and if the government with investment can help – it will only expedite it," Cunningham said.