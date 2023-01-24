BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year.

David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company.

The company says he began working for Just Born in 2011 and his accomplishments include working with Just Born’s Associates and stakeholders to help transform Peeps into an American cultural icon at Easter; driving Mike and Ike growth through the introduction of the Mega Mix platform, and revitalizing Goldenberg's Peanut Chews by going back to its Philadelphia roots.

He also served on the Boards of the National Confectioner’s Association and Valley Youth House.

“David Yale’s retirement, in our 100th year, comes at a time when we are on sound financial footing, our iconic brands are healthy, and leadership is in the capable hands of the next generation of the Shaffer/Jett Family, in tandem with our talented Executive Team and Board of Directors,” said David Shaffer, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO.