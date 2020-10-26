HANOVER TWP., Pa. | President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden zeroed in on the critical battleground of Pennsylvania on Monday as they demonstrated starkly different approaches to rallying voters just eight days before polls close and during the worst public health crisis in a century.
Trump drew thousands of largely mask-less supporters as part of a final-week charge through nearly a dozen states ahead of the election. Biden, taking a more cautious approach in effort to demonstrate that he’s taking the pandemic seriously, greeted a few dozen supporters outside a Chester, Pennsylvania, campaign field office.
“Bottom line is Donald Trump is the worst possible person to lead us through this pandemic,” Biden said as he sharpened his closing message into an indictment of Trump’s handling of the virus. Trump, meanwhile, stoked fears about Biden’s plans to address the outbreak.
“It’s a choice between a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown,” Trump claimed at a rally in Hanover Townshp, Northampton County, focusing on the economy and the possibility of lost jobs.
The president attended a rally at HoverTech International, where supporters began lining up before dawn. It marked his second trip to the Lehigh Valley in about five months.
For each candidate, the differing campaign approaches carry risks.
For Trump, the full-speed-ahead strategy could spread the virus in places that are already setting new records and leave him appearing aloof to the consequences. And if Biden comes up short in the election, his lower-key travel schedule will surely come under scrutiny as a missed opportunity.
Trump’s campaign schedule suggested he’s on the defensive in Pennsylvania, viewed by his aides as critical to his path to 270 electoral votes. Biden, meanwhile, is demonstrating more confidence with signals that he’s hoping to expand his campaign map.
With more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it could become increasingly challenging for Trump and Biden to reshape the contours of the race. But both men are fighting for any endgame advantage. Biden is leading Trump in most national polls and has an advantage, though narrower, in many key battlegrounds.
While the final week of the campaign is colliding with deepening concerns about the COVID crisis in far-flung parts of the U.S., Trump is anxious for voters to focus on almost anything else. He’s worried that he will lose if the election becomes a referendum on his handling of the pandemic. Biden, meanwhile, is working to ensure the race is just that, hitting Trump on the virus and presenting himself as a safer, more stable alternative.