ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs unveiled a new menu for the upcoming season that included a taste testing at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Their goal is for the food to be practical and buzzworthy.
“We consider baseball as the background to all the fun stuff we do, and a big part of what we do is the food. I want people to come out and enjoy their favorite burger or any of the brand-new items,” said Media Relations Manager Mike Ventola.
The IronPigs food and beverage team serves more than 300 food items throughout the stadium. IronPigs General Manager Kurt Landes says food is part of the entertainment experience and sometimes just as important as the game.
"We really attach our food and beverage operations as part of the entertainment so to see this great food that's cooked, and the presentation for many it's just as important as the game itself,” said Landes.
Guests got to taste items ranging from loaded pretzels to piled high sandwiches. It seems like some of the most popular items were anything that had to do with bacon.
"I still love one of our unique items that has been a fan favorite for years, which is the bacon on a stick, the candied maple thick cut bacon on a stick, and I'm telling you if you ever had heaven, a taste of heaven is with our bacon,” said Landes.
The baseball season is just two weeks away and the food and beverage team will have the new items on their site ready to serve at the first game.